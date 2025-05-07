New Delhi, May 7: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is anticipated to be launched soon. Although Samsung has not officially shared any information about the device, various leaks have provided glimpses of what to expect. Recent speculation indicates that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE may come with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung is rumoured to unveil a clamshell-style foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event. The smartphone is expected to be a more affordable version of the clamshell model. As per reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could launch with a price below EURO 1,000 (approximately INR 96,000). Samsung is expected to host its Galaxy Unpacked event in early July 2025, where the company may unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The foldable smartphone is likely to be introduced alongside new smartwatches and other products.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The foldable smartphone from Samsung is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO Super AMOLED internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the cover display is said to measure around 3.4 inch diagonally.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The device could feature a 10MP front-facing camera. All the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are expected to support 4K video recording at 60 FPS. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumoured to be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, which is also anticipated to support 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

