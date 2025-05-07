Honor 400 series is set to launch soon, as the smartphone maker confirmed the upcoming release in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that the launch is on May 22, 2025. Honor 400 series may include Honor 400 and the Honor 400 Pro models. As per reports, the Honor 400 may come with a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. The smartphone may offer 8GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The Honor 400 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM. iPhone 17 Price, Colours, Specifications, Launch Date; Know All About Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Honor 400 Series Launch Date

Spark Daily Wonder with HONOR 400 Series | Coming 05.22 We've hidden some clues about our upcoming new device in this poster. Quote-rt this post - using the hashtag #HONOR400 - with what you think they are for a chance to WIN a new HONOR 400 device.#SparkDailyWonder… pic.twitter.com/0KcycsqaJA — HONOR (@Honorglobal) May 7, 2025

