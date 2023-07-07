Seoul, July 7 :Samsung Electronics on Friday said its second-quarter operating profit likely plunged about 96 per cent from a year earlier, as a chip oversupply and slow demand persisted. The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its April-June profit at 600 billion won ($461.2 million), significantly down from the 14.1 trillion won it reported a year ago. Samsung Galaxy Watch Update Will Offer Improved Wearing Detection for Users with Tattooed Wrists

