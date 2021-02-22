It is undeniable that 2020 was a pretty rocky year, and the ongoing year is not making things any easier! We started the year with significant astronomical events, and there are many more occurrences lined for the days ahead. But when it comes to the fear of ‘end of the world,’ asteroid approach scares us the most! According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a huge space object is heading towards the Earth. Reaching 213 metres in diameter, the agency said that the ‘stadium-sized Asteroid 2020 XU6, travelling through space at a speed of 8.4 kilometres per second, and is slated to approach the planet in February 22, 2021. However, there is no need to start doomsday prep as of yet, as NASA noted, the giant boulder is expected to miss the planet and will zoom past safely!

NASA is currently celebrating its historic Perseverance rover’s landing on Mars. Meanwhile, the American space agency also constantly monitors asteroids that may pose a danger to our planet. As per NASA, many space rocks are approaching, with Asteroid 2020 XU6 that is said to be as huge as a stadium. It will be spotted shortly after 10-meter asteroid 2021 DD1 and the 61-meter asteroid 2021 DK1 shoot past Earth at a safe distance recently.

Is Asteroid 2020 XU6 Dangerous?

Asteroid 2020 XU6 is said to be twice as tall as London’s Big Ben and a half times as tall as the Statue of Liberty. NASA noted that 2020 XU6 is travelling at a speed of 8.4 kilometres per second or 30,240 kilometres an hour. But there is nothing to worry about! The space rock is expected to miss Earth by roughly four million kilometres, and it will fly past safely. From 'What is Asteroid' to 'What Happens if Asteroid Hits Earth', FAQs About Space Rocks Answered.

However, the big one of 2021 is to approach in March this year. Named Asteroid 2001 FO32, the space rock is expected to make its closest approach to the planet in the coming month, and it will be the biggest and fasted known asteroid to pass so close this year!

