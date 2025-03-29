A partial solar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon covers only a part of the Sun, creating a crescent-shaped Sun in the sky. This eclipse will be the first solar eclipse of 2025. The second partial solar eclipse of the year will occur on September 21, 2025. On March 29, 2025, the Moon will pass in front of and partially block the Sun, casting a shadow on parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The central part of the Moon’s shadow, where the Sun would appear completely blocked, misses Earth, so no one will be able to see a total solar eclipse this time. The eclipse will occur at the Moon’s ascending node of orbit on March 29 with a magnitude of 0.9376. Surya Grahan 2025 Date and Time: When Is the Year’s First Solar Eclipse? Will It Be Visible in India? Everything You Need To Know About the Celestial Event.

Partial Solar Eclipse Will be Visible in These Countries

According to NASA, the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, will be visible across various regions. Several regions of North America, Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America, throughout Greenland and Iceland, as well as much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans will be able to witness this astronomical event. First Solar Eclipse of 2025 on March 29: Will It Be Visible in India? Surya Grahan Timings, Do’s and Don’ts and Other Important Details.

In much of the Americas, including the northeastern United States, the partial solar eclipse will already be in progress during sunrise. Meanwhile, in western Europe and northwestern Africa, the eclipse will begin in the mid- to late morning. In eastern Europe and northern Asia, most or all of the eclipse will occur in the afternoon or early evening. However, due to the alignment of the event, March 29 partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. List of Myths and Superstitions People From Around the World Believe in About Surya Grahan.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the image of the Sun for a viewer on Earth. On the other hand, a partial solar eclipse occurs in the polar regions of the Earth when the center of the Moon's shadow misses the Earth.

Partial Solar Eclipse Timings

The first location to see the partial eclipse begin on March 29 at 08:50:43 UTC Time, which will be 14:20:43 IST on March 29. The Maximum Eclipse time will be 10:47:27 UTC Time which will be 16:17:27 IST on March 29. The last location to see the partial eclipse end will be at 12:43:45 UTC Time on March 29 which will be 18:13:45 IST on March 29.

The eclipse on March 29, 2025, will be a partial solar eclipse. This type of eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. During a partial solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection. Because the Sun is never completely covered, observers must use proper eye protection at all times while watching this eclipse.

