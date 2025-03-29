The Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 is on March 29 and will be visible in various regions, including parts of North America, Europe, and northern Africa. Partial Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially blocking sunlight and creating a crescent-like effect. The March 29 Solar Eclipse is the second eclipse and the first Solar Eclipse to occur in 2025. As we observe the Partial Solar Eclipse 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the Surya Grahan, where is it visible, how to watch it and more.

Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 Date and Time

The Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 is on March 29. The eclipse will be visible for parts of the northeastern United States, eastern Canada, Greenland, Europe, Northwest Africa, and northwestern Russia. The Solar Eclipse on March 29 will start at 04:50 AM EDT (2:20 PM IST), will be at its maximum at 06:47 AM EDT (04:17 PM IST) and will end at approximately 08:43 AM EDT (06:13 PM IST).

Will the March 29 Surya Grahan Be Visible in India?

This Partial Solar Eclipse is a part of Saros series 149, repeating every 18 years, 11 days, and containing 71 events, and is also a part of the eclipse season. The Partial Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India. However, many people will continue to express caution and follow the rituals and rules required around solar eclipse. However, people will make it a point to watch the eclipse online through various live streams. The partial solar eclipse cannot be witnessed online In India, the eclipse will start at 02:20 PM and will be at its maximum at 04:17 PM.

The most common way of celebrating the solar eclipse is by planning a fun viewing party with your friends and family. Many people also throw eclipse viewing parties to watch this important celestial event with friends and family. It is important to remember to follow the safety rules while indulging in these activities.

