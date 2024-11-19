Mumbai, November 19: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams have been stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) for nearly five months. Their health is also declining, and they, along with other astronauts on the ISS, are at risk due to an ongoing air leak. Amid the growing concerns about their health, it is learned that Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and other astronauts have been having a feast on the ISS.

According to reports, Sunita Williams and other astronauts are reportedly feasting on pizza, shrimp cocktails and even roast chicken. However, a report in The New York Post said that Sunita Williams and Barry Butch Wilmore had very little fresh produce on ISS to supplement their diets. It must be noted that Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were slated to be on the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days. But, the two have been stranded for five months after their Boeing Starliner experienced technical malfunctions. Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts’ Safety at Risk, NASA Fears ‘Catastrophic Failure’ As ISS Leak Worsens; Details Here.

The development comes a few days after NASA released images in which Sunita Williams looked thinner. After that, Sunita Williams herself clarified that her weight loss was due to "fluid shifts" caused by microgravity, not any health issues. The American Space Agency also said that its astronauts on the ISS are closely monitored by flight surgeons and undergo regular medical evaluations. So, what are Sunita Williams and other astronauts on the ISS eating?

According to the report, Sunita Williams and other astronauts on the International Space Station are eating a variety of food, including breakfast cereal with powdered milk, roast chicken, pizza, shrimp cocktails, and even tuna. However, the report also mentions that there is limited stock of fresh fruit and vegetables. A specialist associated with the Starliner mission also said that the ISS replenishes produce every three months. The specialist also said that fruits and vegetables are packaged or freeze-dried. Sunita Williams Health News Update: Stuck in Space, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Rubbishes Weight Loss Rumours, Says Change in Her Appearance Due to Fluid Shifts (Watch Video).

As per NASA, the International Space Station stocks about 3.8 pounds of food per astronaut per day, besides a stockpile of additional food for unexpected extensions of missions. The food is not only personalised to meet each astronaut's daily requirements, but they are also freeze-dried or packaged so that it can be reheated using a food warmer to eat. It is also learned that all meats and eggs are cooked on the earth and they only need to be reheated in space for consumption.

Besides food, the ISS recycles the astronauts' urine and sweat into fresh water, although there is a 530-gallon fresh water tank on the space station.

