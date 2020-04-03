Venus Meets The Pleiades Date, Time and Live Streaming: Know Everything About This Rare 'Cosmic Hug' Phenomenon and How to Watch It Online

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A lot of us around the world are stuck within our homes due to the Coronavirus quarantine. But while we all stay in, it might be the best time to observe the night skies as the pollution levels everywhere have drastically reduced. The skies are much clearer this time around and tonight's going to be a spectacular show of Venus meeting with Pleiades, a constellation which is also known as the "Seven Sisters." Venus will graze past this constellation and it one of the rare occurrence, which can be observed only after a gap of eight years. If you cannot go up to the terrace to watch it, then you can live stream it online. We give you all the details about this rare 'cosmic hug.' Super Pink Moon 2020 Date and Time: Know Everything About April's Full Moon, The Brightest One of This Year.

Date and Time of The Cosmic Hug

Venus is moving in direction of the famous cluster of Seven Sisters from April 1. It will pass through this cluster on April 3, 2020 at around 11 PM (17:30 UT). You can also see it on the night of April 4. In fact, until April 9, Venus will be in the close circuit of Pleiades.

How to Watch It Online?

Pleiades are an open cluster of stars in the constellation of Tauras and easily visible to the naked eye. Once you spot it, you will be able to locate it on every night. So watching an additional bright star to it will be quiet easy even with a naked eye. But it will make for a better view and understanding if you have a pair of long-range binoculars.

Besides, you can rely on live streaming mediums, if you are unable to view it from your balcony or terrace. The Virtual Telescope Project will have a live streaming of the cosmic hug. Click here for the live streaming.

Watch Video to Know More About This Cosmic Hug: