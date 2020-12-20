Winter Solstice 2020 is on December 21. The change of season is marked with significant celebrations every year. People would flock to the famous English Heritage, Stonehenge. The prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, England, hosts a gorgeous view as the sun rays shine directly to the gaps in the rocks. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, English Heritage—the charity that manages the monument has barred people from gathering at the site and instead watch the event from home. You can watch the Winter Solstice 2020 live from Stonehenge as the Sunset and Sunrise will be streamed online. When and how to watch the Stonehenge Winter Solstice 2020 live streaming? In this article, we will bring you the details on the same so that you enjoy the gorgeous view from home.

The Stonehenge is a popular site, and every year, during summer and winter solstice, people would gather to view the stunning sunset and sunrise. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the English heritage hosted live streaming of the summer solstice this year, which attracted more than five million viewers. A similar step is taken during the Winter Solstice 2020 as well. The charity will host live streaming so that people can watch the solstice event online from home.

How to Watch Winter Solstice 2020 Live From Stonehenge?

The Winter Solstice 2020 sunset and sunrise will be live-streamed from the stones on the evening of December 20 and the morning of December 21. The sunset at the Stonehenge on December 20 will take place at 16:01 GMT, (21:30 IST) and the sunrise will take place at 8:09 AM GMT (13:39 PM IST). The English Heritage will live stream the solstice on its website, YouTube and Twitter pages on both the days.

Winter Solstice Live Streaming From Stonehenge

Winter Solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. Historians suspect that the significance of Stonehenge is directly linked to tracking annual solar cycles as the stones are set up in a way that perfectly frames the sun on at least two occasions of the year—the winter and summer solstice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2020 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).