The shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere is nearing, and Stonehenge is getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors from across the globe to celebrate the winter solstice. This ancient monument was designed to align with the sun during the solstices, making it a significant site for this seasonal event. On the winter solstice, the sun sets to the southwest of the stone circle, and this creates a stunning spectacle. The monument field will open for visitors on Saturday, December 21, allowing visitors to witness the sunrise over the iconic stones. Every year, the solstice attracts thousands of visitors who wish to experience the spiritual and cultural importance of the event. Winter Solstice 2024 Date and Significance: What Happens on December Solstice? Understanding the Importance, Facts and Traditions of the Longest Night.

The iconic monument has been shrouded in mystery for a very long time. At the centre of the monument is a unique flat stone, which is known as the ‘altar stone’ and is believed to have originated from Scotland. While the exact purpose of the stones remains unclear, partly because of their varied geology, the site holds great significance in Britain’s history and culture. Today, it continues to be one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions and draws visitors from around the world, especially during the solstice. If you cannot visit Stonehenge in person to witness the sunrise, you can watch the live stream below. December Solstice 2024 Greetings: Share Happy Winter Solstice Messages, HD Images, Quotes, Wishes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the First Day of Winter.

Winter Solstice 2024 Date and Time

The winter solstice will occur on December 21, 2024. This event will officially mark the start of the winter season in the northern hemisphere.

Winter Solstice 2024 Stonehenge Timing

The monument field will open for visitors on Saturday, December 21 at 07:45 GMT (01:15 PM IST).

Winter Solstice Stonehenge Livestreaming

The winter solstice happens when one of Earth’s poles is tilted far away from the sun. In the northern hemisphere, this marks the shortest day and the longest night. It is also officially the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere.

