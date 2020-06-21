Happy Summer of 2020! It's the day of Summer solstice of 2020 for those living in the Northern Hemisphere. June 21 marks the longest day of the year for half part of the world, as the sun will be directly above the tropic of cancer today, before it changes its direction. Sunrise of the first day of the beginning of summer is auspicious and since not everyone would be able to see it, a special live streaming event will be held online today. 2020 marks the 20th year of peaceful gatherings at Stonehenge for summer solstice every year. This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the events have been cancelled, but one can always tune in online. We tell you all the details about it in this article. Summer Season 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Marks the Onset of Summer in Northern Hemisphere With Illustration of Flamingo in Hot Air Balloon on a Sunny Day! (View Pic).

The day of summer solstice is also called as midsummer and marked with celebrations in many cultures. Many people look forward to the summer season and the warmth in the weather. The daylight will be maximum on this day, ranging from 13 to 15 hours depending on your location in the hemisphere. In India, the summer solstice timings will be 3.14 AM on June 21. The day hours in the country will be 13 hours and 58 minutes. Summer Solstice 2020: All You Need To Know About The Longest Day of The Year in Northern Hemisphere.

Summer Solstice Live Streaming in India

There won't be special live streaming events for the summer solstice like the solar eclipse of today. But the English Heritage Facebook page does have a live streaming event for everyone to watch the sunrise from Stonehenge. Click here to tune in. This live streaming will also show the last sunset on Saturday evening and the sunrise on Sunday morning. For India, it begins tonight post-midnight at 1:56 am IST and continues until sunrise of June 21 till 9:22 am IST.

So for those in India, the event streams well past into midnight, but there's a beauty in catching the sunset and sunrise from this iconic heritage structure. So, you don't want to miss this one.

