DAOventures, the Multi-chain DeFi asset manager platform announces yet another major partnership with Polygon.

Money Printer Goes Brrrr will be the first product to be launched on Polygon. The product is a stablecoin yield farming strategy within the Polygon network. Money Printer Goes Brrrr is built on Curve, QuickSwap, and WexPoly with auto-compounds to maximize returns.

Furthermore, DAOventures plans to continue building and supporting Polygon to expand its functionality on its platform. On the other hand, it will create value for both DAOventures and Polygon communities through various DeFi services.

Polygon is a fast-growing and side chain based scaling solution provider that offers fast transactions, the lowest gas fees, and excellent UX in the cryptocurrency industry. Polygon SDK is Polygon's core component, which has been used in popular chains, including Standalone, Validium, zkRollups, Optimistic Rollups, and Plasma.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a decentralized finance (DeFi) Multi-chain asset manager. Its goal is to make DeFi investment simple for investors. In other words, DAOventures is the frontrunner of simplifying DeFi for mass market adoption.

With a mission to make DeFi investing accessible, simpler and inclusive for all categories of investors, DAOventures redefines the standards of Decentralized Finance asset management.