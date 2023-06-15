New Delhi, June 15: Truecaller has added a new AI-powered call recording feature for iPhone and Android users. It also offers summarized transcriptions of all call recordings. The popular app uses Large Language Model (LLM) technology for this feature.

The new feature is currently available in US for the premium users. The company plans a global rollout in the coming months. How Europe is Leading the World in the Push to Regulate AI.

The highlight of the new AI-powered feature is the ability to turn the call recording into text. It records the calls on both sides and offers summarized transcriptions. Each transcription comes with a brief subject line as well.

Recording a call with Truecaller is pretty easy. All you need to do is merge the special recording line with the call you want to record. Tap the Record a Call button on the app and press ‘Call the Recording Line’ to merge the calls. Once the call ends, the app provides a recorded file. You can easily listen, rename, share, or delete these files. For an outgoing call, this process is slightly different.

To ensure privacy, all recordings are locally stored on user devices. While iPhone users can back up all recordings on iCloud, Android users back up recordings to their Google Drive. 'Space Flower': NASA Stuns Internet, Shares Picture of the Fascinating Zinnia Flower Blooming in Space.

"The decision to launch the Truecaller Call recording feature is inspired by advancements in Language Learning Models (LLMs) that aim to redefine the call recording experience. Our new feature enables fast, intuitive retrieval and use of recordings with smart search and call summaries. We are eager to see its transformative impact on how our users manage their calls, record, retrieve and utilize conversations," said Raphael Mimoun, Cloud Telephony Product Director, Truecaller.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2023 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).