Twitter Down Yet Again! Users Unable to See Timelines or Pictures Attached to Tweets Across The World

New Delhi, March 13: Micro-blogging site Twitter was down across the world on Friday morning. Twitter users complained that they were unable to see pictures attached to tweets and URLs. Profile pictures of Twitter accounts also became invisible as the micro-blogging site suffered an outage across the world. Some users said they were unable to read fresh tweets on their timelines.

"It appears Twitter is down. Images are not loading," wrote a user. Similar complaints were made by other users as well. "An error occurred loading this image," is the message that users were receiving. Users were unable to share and embed tweets to any other social media platforms. Retweet option was, however, available for use. There was no immediate response from Twitter.