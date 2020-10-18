Leh, October 18: Twitter is facing criticism from Indian users after the microblogging website shows the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of China. On Sunday, security analyst Nitin Gokhale, complained that when he typed Hall of Fame, Leh as location, he received suggestions which showed the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the People's Republic of China. Gokhale posted the image on his Twitter handle.

The security analyst tweeted, "See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately. @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport." Soon, other Indian users, including journalist Kanchan Gupta also complained about the same issue. Twitter users can tag a place in their tweets using the location option. Twitter Bug Disclosed Some iOS Users' Location Data.

Tweet by Nitin Gokhale:

See this Twitter! When I put Hall of Fame Leh as the location, see what it shows. I tested it deliberately.@Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/sGMbmjJ60c — Nitin A. Gokhale (@nitingokhale) October 18, 2020

Tweet by Kanchan Gupta:

So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China . If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law? @nitingokhale @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/euelMvCxTy — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) October 18, 2020

Indian Users Complaining About the Same:

The microblogging site made a blunder amid India-China standoff in Ladakh. Notably, China did not recognise union territory status granted to Ladakh by the Indian government in August last year. The armies of both nations are locked in a standoff since April this year. The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence. Twitter Removes Precise Location Tagging on Its App.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9. On June 15, tensions accelerated between both the countries after 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in violent clashes with PLA troops in Galwan Valley. Chinese Army also suffered casualties. However, the exact number is not revealed by the Chinese government.

In 2016, also, Twitter made a similar kind of blunder. Back then, it showed Jammu as part of Pakistan and the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir as part of China. In 2013, Google also drew flak after it showed Arunachal Pradesh as part of China.

