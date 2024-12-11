New Delhi, December 11: Vivo will launch its Vivo X200 series on December 12, 2024 (tomorrow) in India. The Vivo X200 series will introduce the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models. These new smartphones will come with upgraded specifications and features. Both smartphones are expected to come with a MediaTek processor. The Vivo X200 series was first launched in China in October 2024.

The Vivo X200 is expected to be offered in two colour options, which is said to include Cosmos Black and Natural Green. The Vivo X200 Pro is likely to be available in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey colours. The Vivo X200 is anticipated to have a sleek and slim profile, with a thickness of approximately 7.99 mm. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to be a bit thicker, which might be around 8.20 mm. Realme 14x 5G Launch Confirmed on December 18, Will Come With IP69 Water and Dust Resistance Rating; Check Other Details.

Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone might offer a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The Vivo X200 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which may support refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The Vivo X200 Pro is anticipated to be equipped with a 200MP telephoto camera co-developed with Zeiss. Additionally, it is expected to include a 50MP periscope lens and a 32MP camera sensor. The Vivo X200 is expected to have a triple rear camera setup with 50MP sensors. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to feature a 6,000mAh battery and the Vivo X200 is said to come with a 5,800mAh battery. Copilot New Features: Microsoft Unveils Revamped Taskbar UI and Fresh Keyboard Shortcut for Copilot on Windows.

Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 Price (Expected)

The Vivo X200 Pro with 16GB + 512GB may launch at around INR 94,999. The Vivo X200 is expected to be priced at approximately INR 65,999 with 12GB + 256GB of storage. Additionally, the variant featuring 16GB + 512GB may come at a price of around INR 71,999.

