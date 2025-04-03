Whether you're a die-hard Cowboys fan wagering on the next big game or an avid follower of the Mavericks on the hardwood, the best Texas betting apps can elevate your sports experience to an entirely new level.

This comprehensive guide highlights the top TX sportsbooks, ensuring that every bet you place is backed by the best technology, features, and bonuses.

Our number one pick is BetWhale. If you want to look at why - and find more mobile betting options - join us in this review!

Best Texas Betting Apps

BetWhale: Best overall

BetOnline: $250 in free bets for new customers

Bovada: Thousands of daily markets

Sportsbetting.ag: Top choice for live betting

Everygame: Best for NBA betting

BetUS: Ideal for MLB fans

MyBookie: Great prop bets

BUSR: Top pick for iPhone

Wild.io: Fast payouts

XBet: Top crypto betting site

Want to know what each of these bookies has in store for you? Keep reading for our individual reviews of the best Texas sports betting apps.

1. BetWhale – Best Texas Betting App Overall

Pros

150% welcome bonus

Fast payouts

Thousands of daily markets

Excellent live betting section

50% daily boost

Cons

Design is a bit dated

Customer support is slow sometimes

Looking for the best Texas sports betting overall? Then you have to check out BetWhale – it covers over 20 sports with thousands of daily markets! Let’s have a closer look at exactly what it has in store.

Mobile Experience: 4.95/5

Efficiency is key in the fast-paced world of sports betting, and the app does not disappoint.

Fast loading times and smooth transitions make for a hassle-free betting experience on the go. Whether on Android, iOS, or tablet devices, BetWhale ensures its app delivers a consistent, optimized experience for all Texas users.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Want the best Texas sports betting apps with the most exciting bonuses? BetWhale has many of them!

Our favorite is the welcome bonus – use the promo code THEBOOST when you sign up, and you’ll be able to score an exciting 150% sign-up bonus. Plus, there is also a daily 50% boost for existing users of this TX online sportsbook mobile app.

Sportsbook Features: 4.5/5

Accessible, friendly, and efficient – the customer support at BetWhale is always ready to assist users, ensuring a smooth betting journey. It’s also one of the best Bitcoin betting sites, ensuring quick and secure transactions for all TX bettors.

All in all, it's one of the best Texas sports betting apps you can find online.

> Enjoy your 150% sign-up bonus at BetWhale

2. BetOnline – Best Bonuses of all Sports Betting Apps in Texas

Pros

$250 in free bets for new customers

Risk-free bets available

Parlay power-ups resulting in higher payouts

25+ years experience in the industry

Frequent sports betting contests

Cons

Certain payment methods carry fees

Geo-restrictive betting app

As a stalwart in the online betting industry, BetOnline has been offering its services for years, consistently refining its offerings based on user feedback and technological advancements. But how does this veteran platform hold up for the Texan sports betting aficionados? Let's explore.

Mobile Experience: 4.75/5

BetOnline's mobile app keeps things straightforward with a minimalistic design, ensuring that even those new to sports betting in Texas can navigate it comfortably. The primary color scheme of red and black is both appealing and functional, ensuring easy readability.

The app is optimized to ensure fluidity in transitions, be it browsing sports categories or checking out. Streamlined functionality guarantees that betting on the go remains a hassle-free experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

BetOnline is one of the best around for bonus hunters.

The first one is the 50% up to $250 free bet bonus that you can get as a new customer. The minimum deposit for this bonus is $50, and the bonus code is FREE250. What’s truly amazing is that this offer comes with no strings attached.

You can also get increased odds on parlays with five picks or more, resulting in higher payouts, or make a $50 bet on a live event, and if it loses, you’ll be refunded with a bet token with a 6x rollover requirement.

It’s also possible to get randomly boosted odds on different events across BetOnline’s sportsbook.

Sportsbook Features: 4.7/5

This Texas sports betting app doesn't skimp on security. By adopting the latest encryption technologies and stringent data protection measures, users can rest easy knowing their data and funds are in safe hands.

If you're looking to take a break from betting and try something different, you can explore the real money casino features of BetOnline – it's also one of the top Texas poker platforms.

It also offers users round-the-clock support through various channels, ensuring swift resolutions and enhanced user satisfaction.

> Get $250 in free bets at BetOnline

3. Bovada – Best Texas Betting App for Market Variety

Pros

$750 welcome bonus

Thousands of daily betting markets

$250 referral bonus

Excellent rewards program

Weekly prizes

Cons

Late lines can impact value

Occasional dual lines

Coming up next, we have Bovada, our top pick for market variety.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

Bovada's mobile app offers a sleek and intuitive interface. Its black and red color scheme is easy on the eyes, especially for prolonged browsing. Menus are logically structured, allowing users to navigate different sports categories and betting markets easily.

This Texas sports betting app is optimized for quick loading times, minimizing lags or hang-ups. Whether you're checking out live odds or looking to place a quick in-game bet, Bovada's app delivers a smooth experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Get a $250 welcome bonus when you sign up. This promo is a 50% deposit match with a 5x wagering requirement. If you’d rather use crypto, you get a better deal of a 75% match deposit up to a $750 welcome bonus.

The Bovada rewards program allows users to earn points while betting, eventually building up enough to exchange for specific perks and prizes. No wonder it ranked so high among the best online sportsbooks in Texas.

Sportsbook Features: 4.75/5

Texas sports enthusiasts will appreciate the diverse range of local and international sports covered. Whether it's football, basketball, rodeo, or international soccer, there's a market for everyone.

Furthermore, should you encounter any issues, the support team at the best Texas betting app is accessible via live chat, phone, or email. Their timely and informed responses further enhance the user experience.

> Claim your $750 welcome bonus at Bovada

4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Live Texas Online Sports Betting App

Pros

New re-design for a more intuitive user experience

Superb live betting features

Up to $250 in free bets

100 FS included in the bonus

Sports betting contests

Cons

Could add more e-sports options

No e-wallet options

SportsBetting.ag has been a recognizable name in the industry, often associated with comprehensive betting markets and user-friendly features. But how does it fare specifically for the Texas market? Let’s dive deep.

Mobile Experience: 4.65/5

This sports betting app in Texas has undergone a recent re-design, keeping users at the forefront. A clean, modern layout with intuitive navigation ensures that bettors can easily move from one section to another without any hitches. A huge improvement on previous incarnations.

There’s been a similar boost in performance; pages load swiftly, and placing bets happens in a blink, making it ideal for those crucial last-minute wagers.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

New users can score up to $250 in free bets at SportsBetting.ag, with an additional 100 free spins to use on online slots. It also features various reload bonuses, exciting tournaments, and more.

Sportsbook Features: 4.5/5

Capitalizing on the growing trend of in-play betting, SportsBetting.ag's live betting section is robust, with constantly updating odds, live stats, and a slew of in-game wagering options. Should users encounter any hiccups, the platform’s dedicated customer service team, accessible via multiple channels, steps in promptly to resolve issues.

> Claim your $250 free bets at SportsBetting,ag

5. Everygame – Best Sports Betting App Texas for Prop Bets

Pros

Up to $1,000 welcome bonus

Low wagering requirements

Founded by industry professionals

Excellent live betting tools

Awesome prop bets

Cons

Outdated website design

Not a lot of non-sports betting markets

Within the bustling Texas online gambling arena, Everygame has rapidly carved out a name for itself with generous bonuses, lots of prop bets, and so much more.

Mobile Experience: 4.85/5

Everygame has a user-centric design that prioritizes simplicity without compromising on depth. The clean interface makes navigating through various sports and bets an absolute breeze.

Whether you're using an iPhone, Android, or a tablet, Everygame’s mobile version is presented excellently. The design remains crisp and fully functional regardless of the device used.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

New players can take advantage of a $1,000 welcome offer by making their initial deposit using cryptocurrency and entering the promo code CRYPTO1K.

For those who opt for conventional banking options, a 100% match bonus on the first deposit, up to $500, is available using the code WELCOME500.

At this Texas sports betting app, various ongoing promotions are tailored to different sports and seasons, ensuring that bettors of all types can enjoy benefits like free bets, parlay insurance, and other bonuses.

Sportsbook Features: 4.8/5

From local favorites such as football and basketball to more niche sports, Everygame covers all preferences. Texans will especially enjoy the range of options available for their beloved teams. Longhorns? Covered. Texans? Covered. Mavs? You get the idea.

In addition, it’s also one of the best Louisiana betting apps we could find.

Everygame's commitment to user security is noteworthy. With strong encryption and strict data protection policies, users can place bets with confidence, whether on desktop or mobile.

>> Grab your $1000 welcome bonus at EveryGame

Best Sports Betting Apps Texas – Our Ranking Criteria

Mobile Experience

At the forefront of our evaluation was the app's design. We considered how intuitive the user interface was, how easily a user could navigate between different sports categories, and the general visual appeal. The best Texas gambling apps offer a balance of aesthetics and functionality.

Speed is of the essence in sports betting, especially when aiming to lock in a bet with fluctuating odds. We tested the apps under various conditions to gauge their response times, ensuring that bettors wouldn’t be left frustrated by lags or crashes.

Bonuses & Promotions

The initial attraction for many bettors is the welcome bonus. We evaluated the generosity, terms, and feasibility of these offers, ensuring they provided genuine value and weren’t just marketing gimmicks.

Beyond the initial sign-up incentive, we delved into the regularity and diversity of ongoing sportsbook promotions. Betting apps in Texas that kept the excitement alive with periodic bonuses, cashbacks, and event-specific deals scored higher in our assessment.

It's one thing to offer promotions; it's another to make them fair and transparent. We carefully examined the terms and conditions attached to each bonus, ensuring they were player-friendly and devoid of any hidden catches.

Sportsbook Features

Catering to a diverse Texan audience means offering various sports markets. We looked for apps with a good mix of mainstream sports, niche events, and varied bet types.

The ability to bet in real time, as the action unfolds, adds a layer of excitement that many Texas sports bettors crave. We tested the quality of the live betting modules, the speed of odds updates, and the richness of in-game stats.

Payment Options

We also evaluated the variety of payment methods and transaction times and only featured the fastest payout sportsbooks.

Security and Customer Support

A Texas sports betting app can have all the bells and whistles, but it's a no-go if it falls short on security or customer support. We evaluated the security protocols, ensuring user data and funds were well-protected. Additionally, the accessibility, responsiveness, and efficiency of customer support channels played a crucial role in our appraisal.

Why is BetWhale The Best App for Sports Betting in Texas?

BetWhale’s mobile experience is unparalleled. The app’s sleek design, combined with its intuitive interface, ensures that users, whether rookies or seasoned bettors, find it easy to navigate and place their bets. Rapid loading times and a stable Texas betting app mean those crucial last-second bets are executed seamlessly.

The best Texas sportsbook app doesn’t just lure new users in with an enticing welcome bonus; it keeps them engaged with continuous promotions. These range from deposit matches to free bets and special event-based incentives. Transparent terms and conditions ensure these bonuses add value to the betting experience.

Diversity is at the heart of BetWhale’s sports betting section. Catering to the eclectic tastes of Texan bettors, the platform offers a vast array of mainstream and niche sports markets. The live betting module stands out with real-time stats, dynamic odds, and many in-game betting options.

Texas Sports Betting Apps VS. Desktop Betting

Texas, with its deep-rooted sports culture and vast expanse, is a state ripe for the evolution of mobile sports betting. As more Texans dive into the thrilling world of wagers and odds, it's evident that sports betting apps in Texas have become their tool of choice. But what exactly is driving this preference? Let’s delve into the advantages of using Texas sports betting apps:

Pros and Cons of Texas Sports Betting Apps

Expansive Betting Markets: From the NFL to rodeo events, sports betting apps for Texas bettors cater to the diverse interests of the state’s inhabitants. A vast array of sports, leagues, and events are available to bet on, ensuring there’s something for every sports aficionado.

Exclusive Bonuses & Promotions: One of the standout perks of mobile betting is the access to app-exclusive bonuses. Welcome bonuses, deposit matches, and event-specific promotions can significantly enhance a bettor's bankroll and overall experience.

Seamless Transactions: Depositing funds, placing bets, and withdrawing winnings are a breeze on Texas sports betting apps. Integrated payment gateways and wallet services make the transaction process swift and secure.

Real-time Updates & Notifications: Stay in the loop with real-time score updates, odds adjustments, and important game notifications. This ensures bettors are always informed and can make decisions based on the latest data.

Enhanced Security: A reliable Texas sports betting app employs state-of-the-art encryption technologies and robust security protocols, ensuring user data and funds are always protected.

Personalized Betting Experience: Many betting apps in Texas offer customizable interfaces, allowing users to tailor their dashboard based on their preferences, track their betting history, and receive recommendations aligned with their interests.

Limited Resources: Mobile devices often have less processing power and memory compared to desktops. This can lead to slower performance, particularly when running complex betting apps that require real-time data updates, live streaming, or multiple simultaneous functions.

Navigation Might Be Harder: Using sports betting apps means that you are betting on a smaller screen – this might be a bit challenging, especially if you are usually using a desktop site.

Pros and Cons of Desktop Sports Betting

Ease of Navigation: The larger display of the Texas sports betting sites makes it easier to navigate through different betting options, explore various sports markets, and access in-depth information, providing a more seamless and enjoyable user experience.

Multiple Windows and Tabs: Users can open multiple windows or tabs to monitor different games, compare odds across various platforms, and keep track of live updates, all of which enhance strategic betting decisions.

In-depth Analytics: Access to advanced tools and software for data analysis, such as spreadsheets and statistical programs, allows for more informed and strategic betting.

Fixed Location: Desktop betting requires users to be at a specific location, such as their home or office, to place bets.

Space and Equipment: Desktop sports betting requires a dedicated physical setup, including a computer, monitor, and reliable internet connection.

Types of Bonuses Available at Online Sports Betting Texas Apps

The bonuses available at top TX betting apps are one of the major attractions for bettors. These bonuses give you extra funds to wager and improve your betting experience. Here's a rundown of the most common types of bonuses you can find at Texas sports betting apps:

Welcome Bonus

The most common type of bonus, a welcome bonus, is typically offered to new users when they sign up for a TX sports betting app. This bonus usually involves a match on the first deposit, allowing new users to start with extra funds.

No Deposit Bonus

No-deposit bonuses are smaller and come with higher wagering requirements than other offers. While they give free credits for signing up, they’re rare and often difficult to cash out. Still, they’re worth a try for risk-free betting.

Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets are another popular promotion where the app offers a refund if your initial bet loses. The refund usually comes as site credit or a free bet, allowing you a second chance to win.

Reload Bonus

A reload bonus is offered to existing users when they deposit additional funds into their accounts. It works similarly to the welcome bonus but is designed to keep users engaged over time.

Loyalty Programs

Many betting apps feature loyalty or rewards programs, where you earn points for every bet you place. These points can later be exchanged for various perks, such as free bets, cashback, or other exclusive offers.

How to Sign Up at the Best Betting Apps for Texas

Want to get started with placing bets on your favorite sports? Here’s how you can set up an account at the best sites for mobile sports betting Texas has to offer, using BetWhale as an example.

Step 1: Create a Texas Sports Betting Account

Head to Betwhale’s official homepage or download the app on your phone

Hit the orange Sign Up button

Wait for a registration form to appear

Step 2: Fill out the Form

Enter your email address and create a strong password

Make sure to add your mobile number

Finish the form with the requisite information

Accept the T&C’s and finish signing up

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Open your email inbox

Check for an email from the casino you’ve registered at

Open it, and click or paste the link to verify your account

Step 4: Claim Your Bonus

Click on the deposit button

Choose your preferred payment method

Make sure to click the opt-in button for bonuses if there is one

Follow any instructions on screen

Use your bonus & start sports betting in Texas!

Texas Betting Apps – FAQs

Can I Bet Online if I Live in Texas?

Yes, you can use various TX sports betting apps – however, keep in mind that most of them are offshore sites. Because there are no sports betting legal options available right now, it’s better to go with apps overseas.

Can I Make Money Placing Bets at Texas Betting Apps?

It’s always possible to make money from sports betting, especially if you’re using legal sports betting apps in Texas. But there’s always an element of risk involved. Make sure you gamble responsibly and walk away when it stops being fun.

What’s The Best Sports Betting App in Texas?

We’ve ranked BetWhale as the best sports betting app in Texas. Make sure you check our mini-review for all the information you need.

Can You Use Multiple Betting Apps in Texas?

Of course, you can use multiple sports betting apps in Texas. Not sure where to begin? Check out our top picks and make sure to try out several of them – this way, you can make sure that you end up with the best odds.

Can I Bet On College Sports Using Texas Betting Apps?

Yes, you can bet on college sports – and nearly any other sports for that matter – using Texas betting apps. No Longhorns fans, it’s not your year.

Top 5 Best Sports Betting Apps in Texas – Quick Comparison

BetWhale: Looking for a Texas sports betting app overall? Make sure to have a look at this app for sports betting in Texas – it features thousands of daily markets! In addition, it also comes with an excellent 150% welcome bonus.

BetOnline: This sportsbook emerges as one of the standout Texas betting sites, combining many sports, sharp odds, and a hassle-free interface. Users can get $250 in free bets when registering.

Bovada: Bovada reigns supreme as the go-to Texas sports betting app for market variety. It boasts an extensive sports lineup, user-friendly design, and competitive odds. New users can get a welcome bonus worth up to $750.

Sportsbetting.ag: As a leading online sports betting app, Sportsbetting.ag merges comprehensive sports coverage with competitive odds and a slick interface. New users are eligible for a $250 welcome bonus.

Everygame: This app for sports betting in Texas offers generous welcome offers of up to $1,000, an intuitive app design, and top-tier odds. New players can choose between two welcome bonuses.

Tips & Tricks for Using the Best TX Sports Betting Apps

Mobile sports betting has revolutionized the way punters engage with their favorite sports, offering an unparalleled mix of convenience and immediacy. But, like any other tool, the effectiveness of an online sports betting app lies in how adeptly it's used. Here are some top tips to help you make the most of your mobile betting experience:

Utilize the App’s Features: Many Texas sports betting apps come packed with features such as live streaming, cash-out options, and in-play betting. Familiarize yourself with these to fully leverage the potential of the platform.

Stay Updated: Ensure your Texas sports betting app is always updated to the latest version. Developers frequently release updates to improve functionality, introduce new features, and patch security vulnerabilities.

Secure Your Account: Use strong, unique passwords for your betting accounts and change them regularly. Also, enable two-factor authentication if the app offers it.

Manage Notifications: Most Texas sports betting sites and apps allow you to set up alerts for live scores, significant game events, or promotional offers. Make use of these to stay informed and never miss out on a good betting opportunity.

Set a Budget: Mobile betting ease can sometimes lead to impulsive decisions. Always set a budget for your bets and stick to it. Many apps offer self-imposed deposit or bet limits to help you manage your bankroll.

Do Your Research: Just because betting has become more accessible doesn't mean you should neglect due diligence. Research teams, players, and recent form before placing bets. Some of the Texas sports betting apps even provide statistics and expert analysis to aid your decisions.

Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure. Whenever possible, use a secure connection or your mobile data to place bets. This reduces the risk of any malicious interceptions.

Diversify Your Platforms: Different apps might offer different odds or promotions for the same event. It's a good idea to have accounts on multiple Texas online sports betting apps to shop for the best odds.

Understand the T&Cs: Promotions and bonuses often come with conditions. Before jumping at a seemingly attractive offer, ensure you've thoroughly read and understood its terms.

Use Responsible Betting Tools: Many betting apps in Texas provide tools to promote responsible gambling. This can include setting deposit limits, self-exclusion options, or even time reminders to prevent excessively long betting sessions.

Optimize Display Settings: For the best viewing experience, adjust your mobile’s display settings, ensuring optimal brightness and screen timeout durations. This can enhance visibility, especially during live betting sessions.

So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Apps in Texas?

There’s no need to ask what sports betting apps are legal in Texas. With the convenience and innovation offered by the best Texas sports betting apps, you now have the tools to engage with your favorite sports in ways previously unimagined.

Whether you opt for BetWhale, BetOnline, or anywhere in between - it’s clear that Texas has a superb selection of betting apps ready to help you on your way to a profitable journey.

Until next time, keep your bets smart, your spirits high, and always stay ahead of the game with the best of Texas betting apps. Happy wagering, y'all - and always bet responsibly.

