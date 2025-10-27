New Delhi, October 27: Vivo’s latest flagship lineup, the Vivo X300 series, has already been launched in China and is now preparing for its global debut. The series is expected to include two models for global debut, which may be the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro models.

Ahead of its global launch, reports have surfaced online, revealing key details about the smartphone's specifications and features. As per a report of Hindustan Times, Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro could make their Global debut on October 30, 2025. The Vivo X300 series could launch in India in November. OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9 Global Launch on October 28, Will Be Powered by Android 16-Based ColorOS 16; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Vivo X300 may be offered in a different set of colour variants, which are said to include Halo Pink, Iris Purple, Mist Blue, and Phantom Black. The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to arrive in four colour options, which may include Mist Blue, Phantom Black, Cloud White, and Dune Brown.

The Vivo X300 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The smartphone is likely to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Both models could offer internal storage options of up to 512GB. The Vivo X300 series is expected to come with large battery capacities. The Vivo X300 model is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Confirmed on October 29, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Vivo X300 is likely to feature a 6,040mAh battery, while the Vivo X300 Pro may come with a 6,510mAh battery unit. Vivo X300 Pro is likely to feature an upgraded camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary sensor with Sony’s LYT-828 lens, a 200MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

