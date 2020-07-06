Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Vivo Y70s this May. Now the company is planning to launch the new Vivo Y70 smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, a tipster has leaked phone's key specifications on the Chinese Microblogging site 'Weibo'and it is almost identical to the Vivo Y70s smartphone. Vivo Y30 Smartphone With Hole-Punch Display & 5000mAh Battery Launched in India at 14,990; First Sale Today Via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y70 is likely to feature a 6.53-inch FHD 60Hz LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Expected to be powered by Exynos 880 chipset with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU, the handset could come in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

The Vivo Y70 is expected to carry an 8MP selfie camera, unlike Vivo Y70s that has a 16MP front snapper. The mobile phone might come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support & could run on Android 10 based FunTouch OS. Additionally, the handset may get NFC support, 5G connectivity & a USB Type-C port. According to the informer, the Vivo Y70 will be priced at CNY 1,798 (approximately Rs 19,095) for 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant will be offered at CNY 1,998(approximately Rs 21,215).

