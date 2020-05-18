Vocal for Local: IITs at the Helm of Developing Counter COVID-19 Technologies

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Covid-19 pandemic has harbingered an era of opportunities to develop counter covid-technologies through research innovation and indigenisation as heralded in May 11 address of PM Narendra Modi’s address on World Technology Day.

As a result, premier technological institutes like IIT’s are coming forward to ramp up public health infrastructure by developing masks, sterilization systems, UV sanitizers, Testing buses, isolation furniture and many more.

Affordable Antimicrobial Masks

IIT Delhi has prepared NSafe masks that are reusable upto 50 usages and has 99.2% bacterial filtration efficiency. Available at the cost of Rs. 299 (Pack of 2) and Rs. 589 (Pack of 4), the NSafe mask is extremely comfortable and breathable. 'Local Ke Liye Vocal': PM Narendra Modi Hailed on Twitter for Appeal to Use and Promote Local Products as India Fights COVID-19.

The mask can be hand washed in cold water with mild detergent and dried thoroughly in the sunlight. It has to be disposed of in a sealed polythene bag thereafter. They are prepared in collaboration with Nanosafe solutions and IIT Delhi.

Sterilization System for Disinfecting

To reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection and transmission, IIT- Roorkee has developed a sterilization system that can disinfect daily-use items like electronic gadgets, metallic & plastic accessories, etc.

Similar to this, IIT Bombay have developed portable UV sanitizers. This is highly efficient in disinfecting large areas where liquid based chemical disinfection methods cannot be used and can be used remotely. This unit can be used in an empty area either by a person wearing protective equipment or through remote control to stay protected from UV radiation.

E- Tokens for Social Distancing

To ensure proper social distancing in public places like shops/clinics/markets has become important now post lockdown. IIT - Bombay has come up with an e-token system for this. The process is simple. The customer can send an SMS and avail token and can check the live status updated by the vendor.

India’s First Test Bus

India’s first covid-19 Test Bus was launched in Mumbai as an initiative by IIT alumni council in collaboration with Kody Technology Stack.

With this, the IIT Alumni Council expects to facilitate more than 80% reduction in costs and a 100 times increase in testing capacity, hopefully in coming 100 days.

Advanced Disinfectant Tunnel

IIT Kanpur along with artificial limbs manufacturing corporation of India (ALIMCO), has developed a disinfectant tunnel to prevent covid-19 infection and disinfect public spaces. Taking to twitter, IIT Kanpur Technopark in charge Prof. Avinash said that the Techno Advanced Disinfectant Tunnel developed under industry-academic collaboration under the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is equipped with ultrasonic sensors and is fully automated.

The tunnel has two chambers and three disinfection processes making it more efficient than any other solutions available presently in neutralising the virus.

Cell Phone Based Thermometers

Measuring temperatures is crucial especially for symptomatic patients of any nasal or throat infection to evade possibility of coronavirus infection. IIT-Madras Startup Developing Wearable Tracker to Fast Detect COVID-19 Symptoms.

For this purpose, Flexible Electronic Axillary(armpit) Thermometer (FEAT) is developed by IIT- Kanpur which enables monitoring of temperature in an easy way and in hygienic manner even while the person is asleep or unconscious.

In contrast to conventional thermometers, FEAT consists of two separate parts; a flexible patch worn by the patient and a cell phone based electronic reader which can provide instant recording. The mobile-based temperature reader provides the temperature reading instantly. The patch is low cost and can either be reused or disposed off.

Indigenous Ventilators

Responding to the clarion call of PM Modi on self reliance and Make in India, Noca Robotics with team of IIT kanpur has prepared affordable and high end indigenous ventilators to provide life support to critically ill covid-19 patients.

Apart from providing support to critical patients, the ventilator’s design has unique features to safeguard the frontline healthcare staff from exposure to viruses.

Bamboo Furniture for Isolation Facility

In a novel idea conceived by IIT - Guwahati professor Ravi Mokashi and his team, Bamboo furniture has been developed to provide for bamboo isolation beds and other furniture which is crucial to cushion public heath infrastructure. IIT Madras-Backed Startups Develop Personal Protective Equipment to Combat COVID-19.

The furniture ranging from beds, IV fluid stands, computer tables, examination table for patients and wheelchairs etc will help augment basic health infrastructure facilities. The idea has been derived from North East’s rich diversity of Bamboo species and utilizing it inventively in times of emergency.