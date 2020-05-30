WeTransfer Gets Banned in India, From Google Drive to Dropbox, Here Are Alternatives to the File-Sharing Service

Technology (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WeTransfer file-sharing website has been banned in India on citing public interest and national security. The ban was authorised via an order passed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on May 18, 2020. WeTransfer is a web-based file-transfer site in which one can upload files up to 2GB in size and share it for free with others over the internet. A premium version of the service allows one to share larger file sizes. However, the telecom department issued a notice to internet service providers (ISPs) across India to ban two specific URLs (links) on WeTransfer and a third notice banning the entire site. Meanwhile, we bring to you alternatives of WeTransfer which can be used to transfer data.

From Google Drive to Dropbox, you can use this software for various purposes including sharing files, uploading data transfer of big and small data files. While some of the software has less transfer limit, others have unlimited transfer space.

Google Drive

On Google Drive, anyone with a Google account can store up to 15GB files into the Cloud. Users can upload documents, photos, and other files to a personal drive which is free to use.

Dropbox

Dropbox is a cloud storage software solution that lets syncing of files from different across platforms which can also be shared with team members and collaborators.

Send Anywhere

Through Send Anywhere you can share files across all of your devices. You can share files of any size and type, multiple times for free.

SendSpace

SendSpace is a cloud file sharing app often used by large companies for the transfer of large files. It can also be used by individuals and small businesses.

SugarSync

SugarSync is a cloud service that helps active synchronization of files across computers and other devices. You can use it for file backup, access, syncing, and share it via different operating systems like Android, iOS, Mac OS X, and Windows devices.

Hightail

Hightail, formerly known as YouSendIt, is a cloud service that lets users send and receive files. YouSendIt.com and YouSendIt Inc. The service can now be used via the web, a desktop client, mobile devices, or from within business applications with a Hightail plugin.

While these are some of the alternatives to We Transfer, there are many other services which let you share data files for free. WeTransfer is a Netherlands-based independent file sharing service with more than 50 million users from around the world. The company was founded in Amsterdam by Bas Beerens and Nalden Every. Every month around a billion files are sent every month. Anyone without a WeTransfer account can also send upto files upto 2GB to anyone and it gets delivered to the recipient's email. A premium paid plan offers more features.