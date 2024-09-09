New Delhi, September 9: Bending Spoons will reportedly lay off 75 percent of WeTransfer employees following its recent acquisition. The significant round of layoffs is expected to be Bending Spoons' strategy to streamline operations of the file transfer service after the deal. Bending Spoons, a well-known Italy-based app developer company is known for popular apps like Evernote and Meetup. The decision to reduce WeTransfer’s employees will likely affect a large portion of the staff, highlighting Bending Spoons' post-acquisition restructuring approach.

As per a report of Reuters, Bending Spoons is expected to lay off 75 percent of WeTransfer staff following the completion of the deal. The company, which owns apps like Evernote and Meetup, is reportedly focusing on aligning WeTransfer’s operations with its long-term vision. According to a report of TechCrunch, Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari explained that they carefully study the organisations they acquire to determine the best way forward. The aim is to continue operating these companies sustainably. Lyft Layoffs: Ride-Hailing Company To Sell Bike, Scooter Assets and Lay Off Around 1% of Its Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts.

After WeTransfer was bought by Bending Spoons, they introduced a new feature on the app that allows users to extend the expiration date of a link. As per reports, Bending Spoons often lays off its employees in the companies it acquires to make them profitable. Earlier this year, Meetup also experienced job cuts after being acquired. In February 2023, around 129 employees were laid off from Evernote after it was acquired. In December 2023, the entire employees of Filmic, a popular photo and video editing app, were laid off after its acquisition. Dozee Layoffs: Bengaluru-Based Healthcare Startup Lays Off 40–50 People To Cut Losses Amid Restructuring, Aims To Focus on AI and Business in US.

Bending Spoons' Acquisition of WeTransfer

WeTransfer, which is known for its file-sharing service, is anticipated to undergo significant internal changes following the acquisition. WeTransfer is a company that was started in the Netherlands in 2009. They wanted an initial public offering in Amsterdam in 2022 with a targeted valuation of up to 716 million Euros. However, they had to reportedly cancel the plan because the market was too unpredictable. In July, Bending Spoons bought WeTransfer, making it their 5th acquisition for this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).