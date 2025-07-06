New Delhi, July 6: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that could make it easier for iPhone users to manage unsent messages. The Meta-owned platform is said to be working on a dedicated draft message list for iOS devices. The feature will likely help users to find all their unfinished or unsent messages in one place, instead of scrolling through every chat. A message gets saved as a draft when a user types in the chat box but doesn’t send it. The update is expected to show these drafts in a separate section under the chats tab.

WhatsApp previously introduced a green label for drafts to make it easier for users to spot these messages. However, it can still be tricky to find all the chats that contain drafts if there are many conversations in the chats tab or if some of the draft messages are quite old. To simplify this process, WhatsApp is said to be working on a new draft list feature. It may filter the chats so that only those with unsent messages will be to manage their drafts more efficiently.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is looking to add a new feature that will create a dedicated draft list within the chats tab. The feature is anticipated to be available in a future update for iOS users. The new draft list will enable users to easily filter and see all chats that have unsent messages, which are known as "drafts." Draft messages are generated when a user types a message in the chat input area but does not send it. The situation often arises when users plan to send the message at a later time or wish to include additional details before sending a message.

The update could enhance the user experience by streamlining the way drafts are handled. As per reports, users will have control over the upcoming filter. They will be able to add it to their chats tab or remove it from the chat list settings whenever they choose. Since this filter is a preset option, users can re-enable it at any time if they decide to change their preferences.

