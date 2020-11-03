New Delhi, November 3: Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has redesigned its storage management tool to make the platform more useful for people to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be acquiring more space on their phones.

The tech giant now offers easy clean-up suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files according to size in descending order, and by providing a way to preview files before deleting them. The new update also allows users to see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete. WhatsApp Chats Can Be Mute ‘Always’ With New Feature on Android & iOS, Know How to Mute a Chat Forever.

The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week. When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to Settings followed by Storage and data, and access the Manage storage option.