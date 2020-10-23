Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new 'Always' option in its chat settings. The company had been testing this feature in the beta version & now the feature is being rolled out to the stable version for Android & iOS users. WhatsApp announced this new feature on Twitter by sharing an image of an iPhone & three mute chat options - '8 Hours', '1 Week' & 'Always'. WhatsApp Voice & Video Call Feature Coming Soon on Web: Report.

The 'Always' option now allows the users to mute chats notifications forever. This feature replaced the '1 Year' option that was initially part of the settings. Users can still choose whether they want WhatsApp to show notifications for that specific chat. This feature is now available on Android, iOS as well as on WhatsApp Web. Here's how you can mute a chat forever.

You can now mute a chat forever 🤫 pic.twitter.com/DlH7jAt6P8 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) October 23, 2020

1. Make sure you have an updated version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone.

2. Open the chat whose notifications you want to mute, tap on the three-dotted icon on the upper right side & select 'Mute Notifications'.

3. You will get three options to choose - '8 Hours', '1 Week', 'Always' & Hit 'Always'.

Once muted, you will see the 'Unmute Notifications' option in the three-dotted menu instead of the 'Mute Notifications' option. In addition to this, WhatsApp will also bring in-app purchases & hosting services that will enable businesses to sell their products online via Facebook Shops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).