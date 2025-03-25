New Delhi, March 25: WhatsApp may soon introduce a new feature that could make music sharing more seamless for iOS users. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working to integrate Spotify music sharing into its messaging platform.

The update will allow users to share Spotify tracks in their WhatsApp status updates. In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.72 update, the Meta-owned platform is working on a feature to share music from Spotify in status updates. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Motion Photo Sharing Feature for Chats, Groups and Channels on Android.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share Spotify music in their status updates. The feature is still under development and will be available in a future update. Once fully integrated, users will see a new "Status" button in the Spotify app's share sheet.

WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to share Spotify music tracks directly in their status updates through a dedicated integration. The new feature will likely simplify the sharing process with their contacts. Once the user selects the "Status" option from the Spotify share menu, WhatsApp will automatically generate a preview of the shared track.

The preview will include essential information such as the song title, artist name, and album cover to recognise the track. Additionally, WhatsApp will feature a "Play on Spotify" button within the status header. The button will allow viewers to open and listen to the song in the Spotify app with a single tap. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Android Users To Share Music From Spotify in Status Updates.

WhatsApp aims to transform status updates into a more interactive and expressive medium for users to recommend their favourite tracks. The integration represents a significant improvement in how users can interact with status updates on WhatsApp to align the experience closely with what is already available on Instagram Stories.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).