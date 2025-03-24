New Delhi, March 24: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android app that will likely enhance the way users share photos. Meta-owned WhatsApp is focusing on integrating motion photos in chats, groups, and channels. The update is expected to be part of a future release. Motion photos, which have become popular on devices like Samsung and Apple help to capture a brief moment before and after a still image is taken.

Motion photos are a type of media that records a short moment of movement before and after a still image is taken. Motion photos come with a few seconds of video and audio, which makes them an engaging way to capture memories.

WhatsApp support for motion photos is expected to enhance the app's media-sharing features. When users open the gallery, they can expect to notice a new button dedicated to motion photos. The button will allow users to select either the still image or the motion photo version. The motion photo sharing feature will likely support individual chats, group chats, and channels for allowing animated photos to be shared and viewed seamlessly. Threads New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Social Media Platform Introduces Improved Video Player and More Options To Manage Posts, Feeds; Check Details.

Motion photos can be found on various devices, such as Samsung Galaxy smartphones, where the feature is known as Motion Photo. Google Pixel devices also have a similar option, often called Top Shot or Motion Photos. Apple provides a feature called Live Photos on iPhones, which captures a few seconds of video alongside each still image. Motion photos are saved in special formats that merge still images with short video clips, which enable its users to relive their moments with a single tap.

