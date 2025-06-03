Microsoft has released the OpenAI Sora-powered AI video generator for free on the Bing app. Microsoft Bing will now allow users to provide text prompts and generate videos using Sora for free using 'Bing Video Creator'. Microsoft has a long-term partnership with OpenAI, which will enable it to access Sora AI video generation for its Bing users. However, it is restricted. OpenAI Sora was accessible to paid customers only; however, with Bing, it is accessible without paying any amount. Nothing Phone 3 To Skip ‘Glyph Interface’ Design, Company Confirms Major Design Change in Its Upcoming Flagship Smartphone; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Microsoft Released Sora-Powered AI Video Generator to Bing App

Microsoft released a Sora-powered Video Creator on the Bing app, which is available for free. Quite restricted though 👀 pic.twitter.com/lRjqkp7jbz — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) June 2, 2025

Bing Video Creator Launched (Watch Video)

