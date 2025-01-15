New Delhi, January 15: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced new features to make chats more creative and engaging. Users can now enhance their photos and videos with various camera effects, create custom selfie stickers, and react to messages more quickly. These updates are expected to make messaging fun and user-friendly in WhatsApp. Users can look forward to features that will simplify communication add will also bring a creative touch to their interactions.

The Meta-owned platform said, " We’re always working on making WhatsApp easier to use and more fun, so we’re excited to kick off the new year with a variety of new features and design improvements." The statement reflects WhatsApp's dedication to keep the platform relevant and enjoyable for its users. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Widget for Accessing Meta AI.

WhatsApp New Features

WhatsApp has introduced new camera effects that will allow users to enhance their photos and videos before sending them in chats. Now, when you take and send a video or photo, you can choose from a selection of 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects to transform your shots. The feature will likely add creativity to enable users to personalise their media and make their conversations engaging.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for users, which will allow them to turn their selfies into stickers. To create a sticker, tap on the "create sticker" option, and you will see a camera icon that will let you take a selfie. The feature is currently available on Android devices and is expected to be rolled out to iOS users soon. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Feature To Display Website Icons for Shared Links on iOS.

WhatsApp has rolled out another new feature to enhance user experience. It will allow users to share sticker packs in their chats. If you come across a sticker pack that you think your friend would enjoy, you can share it with them now. Additionally, WhatsApp has introduced a quicker reactions feature. Users can now double-tap a message to react, which will allow for faster interactions. You can also scroll through your most-used reactions to express your feelings in conversations.

