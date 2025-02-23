San Francisco, February 23: WhatsApp regularly provides users with new features and updates, offering them a better experience while using the chat application. Meta-owned platform has reportedly started working on new features for Android and iOS platforms called "Meta AI widget" and "home screen chat notifications". These updates are not ready yet for beta testing. However, once they are rolled out and tested, WhatsApp will make them available for all the users.

Both these new WhatsApp features come with different options that help the users engage more with the chatbot and get better results. The Meta AI widget is under development and will soon be available to the iOS beta testers. On the other hand, the home screen chat notifications are being developed by WhatsApp for the Android platform for beta testing. Grok Voice Personalities: xAI Chatbot Gets Multiple Personalities To Interact With, Each Responds Differently Based on User’ Choice.

According to a post by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a Meta AI widget that will help users access artificial intelligence quickly whenever they need it. The Meta AI widget can be added to the home screen, making it easy and quick to initiate conversation and get the results. Currently, WhatsApp users can access this AI chatbot via a dedicated option within the app and chat window. WhatsApp's new widget will be launched on the iOS platform first for beta testers until it is rolled out for Android and then for final users. China Develops World’s Most Powerful Surveillance Camera, Captures 1.7 mm Details From 100 km Away Using Quantum-Leap Imaging Technology.

Another WhatsApp feature, home screen chat notifications, will allow users to choose between two different behaviours regarding how the badges on the platform are transparent. According to the WABetaInfo blog, this will allow users more flexibility in managing their notifications. Meta-owned platform also aims to clarify how users can control the number of notifications, helping them personalise their app experiences.

