Facebook-owned WhatsApp traditionally ends support for an older version of Android & iOS every end of the year. 2021 is about to end in a couple of months and WhatsApp has again announced that it will end support for devices running on older versions of Android and iOS. The instant messaging app will not work on devices running Android 4.0.3 or lower and Apple iPhones with iOS 9 or older from November 1, 2021. WhatsApp To Let Users Hide Their Online Status Soon: Report.

If you are using a smartphone that runs on any of the above mentioned OS, you will have to either update it or switch to a new phone which supports WhatsApp. The Android devices include Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2, LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL.

Moreover, Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S along with other devices from Alcatel, HTC and Lenovo are also included in the list. iPhones that won't support WhatsApp from November 1, 2021 include iPhone SE (1st Gen), iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).