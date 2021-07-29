Facebook-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users quickly migrate chats from iOS to Android. The instant messaging giant is said to be working on this feature since April 2021. This information comes from WABetaInfo as the leakster has shared a few screenshots along with a video on its Twitter account. The video reveals how the feature will work once it is released. WhatsApp Reportedly Adding Multi-Device Compatibility Feature for iOS Beta Users.

WhatsApp Chat Migrate Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

This feature will be reportedly called 'Move chats to Android' and the option will be added to WhatsApp's iOS app soon. However, WhatsApp has not revealed any information regarding this feature yet.

WhatsApp is developing a feature to migrate your chats between different platforms. This video shows how chats are migrated from iOS. It's needed a cable: are new tools for PC coming or what? It'll be available for beta testers in a future update. Follow @WABetaInfo for more 💚 pic.twitter.com/Bu6xGxkpWE — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 2, 2021

As this feature is under development, we expect WhatsApp to release it for beta testers first. The stable version will only be released after beta testing.

WhatsApp Chat Migrate Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

Several reports have claimed that WhatsApp will also bring a feature that will transfer chats from Android to iOS platforms. A couple of months ago, the Facebook-owned messaging platform had announced to release several new features in future. One of these features is multi-device support for both Android and iOS users. The multi-device feature is also currently in the testing phase and it will allow users to use their WhatsApp account on more than one device at a time.

