San Francisco, November 11: Elon Musk has announced plans to roll out a "major update" to the recommendation algorithm on X that will spot smaller accounts and posts outside of popular networks. The aim is to scout deeper into X accounts and find and promote relevant accounts and posts beyond the famous ones on the platform. “This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network. As always, this will be made open source and undergo continuous improvement,” the X owner said in a post late on Friday. Elon Musk Biopic in the Works, A24 Taps Darren Aronofsky to Direct Intriguing Tale of the Tech Visionary's Life - Reports

“Critical feedback is always appreciated,” Musk added. A Musk follower commented: “This should be good for a ton of smaller and mid sized accounts.” The move will likely help xAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok grow and create better responses in comparison to traditional GPT models. The xAI ‘Grok’ AI assistant will be provided to the users as part of X Premium Plus which costs $16 per month via web. Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned Platform Introduces AI-Based 'See Similar Posts' Feature; Plans to Launch 'See Dissimilar Posts' Option Too

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe,” according to its website. Meanwhile, ChatGPT creator Sam Altman shared a post taking a jibe at Grok, saying "GPTs can save a lot of effort". Altman, in his post, shared a screenshot of ChatGPT’s latest version, which lets users create fully customised AI chatbots called GPTs.

