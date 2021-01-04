Xiaomi India will be launching the new Mi 10i smartphone tomorrow in the country. The phone maker has been teasing the phone on its social media handles, leaving no stones unturned to build the momentum just before its debut in India. The newest offering from Xiaomi will be launched tomorrow through a virtual event, slated to start at 12 pm IST. The Chinese phone brand has also listed the phone on Amazon.in through a dedicated page, hinting the same will go on sale exclusively via the platform. Xiaomi Mi 11 Sells 3,50,000 Units During First Five Minutes of Sale: Report.

The listing on e-commerce has already revealed colour options that the phone will be offered in. It includes Pacific Sunrise, Midnight Black and Atlantic Blue. The main highlight of the phone will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 108MP quad-camera module. The phone reportedly could be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and might get subtle changes. The phone maker also teased the phone's massive battery offering a backup for an entire day.

Mi 10i is here. Join us for the Livestream Starts at 12PM on 05.01.2021.#Mi10i #ThePerfect10 https://t.co/MUXode3Fvr — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) January 4, 2021

As far as the specifications are concerned, the upcoming Mi 10i will sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the skin, there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G that could be mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will be offered in two RAM options - 6GB & 8GB. Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch Scheduled for January 5, 2021.

For photography, the phone is speculated to get a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary sensor. It is likely to be powered 4,820 mAh. And, it is expected to run on Android-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 08:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).