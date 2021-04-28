Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in the home market. Touted as the first gaming phone from the Redmi brand, it's another addition in the popular K40 series. The gaming device comes in five different variants, and interestingly each variant has a different RAM & storage configuration. This device is slated to go on sale April 30 in China. It will be available in three colours - Black, Silver, and White colours. There'll also be a Bruce Lee Special Edition. Redmi K40 Teased on Weibo, Reveals Back Panel With Unique Pattern.

The main highlights of the gaming device are 120Hz display, 67W fast charging, gaming triggers, sound by JBL, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, aerospace heat dissipation system, X-axis linear motor, Game Turbo 5.0, IP53 dust and water resistance, and more.

As far as prices are concerned, the base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,999 which is around Rs 23,000. The other two variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB are priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,000) and CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage will cost CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000). The 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,399.

Another interesting addition to the gaming phone is pulsating ambient light around the rear camera module, which changes colour and provide call, message, and more notifications. In terms of specifications, the phone packs a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED HDR10+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which is mated up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, there is a triple camera at the back. It includes a 64MP primary lens, which is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP snapper for videos and selfies. It is fuelled by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The handset uses MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

