New Delhi, April 10 : YouTube Music app has tons of cool songs for the music lovers, but it has been low on features, which was not going down well with the modern users.

In order to fix this issue, the Google-owned music app has been in the process of rolling out a slew of new features to cater to the demands of the users. One of the many new features, is real-time lyrics that makes a music app so much more engaging. Read on to know more. Vivo T2, Vivo T2x India Launch Tomorrow; From Specifications To Live Streaming Details, Here’s All You Need To Know.

YouTube Music Comes With New Real-Time Lyrics Feature:

Real-time lyrics is offered on many third-party music apps, and now YouTube Music will be offering this feature as well. Real-time lyrics is helpful in holding the attention of the users and help them to follow all the words of a song and allow them to sing along or memorise the lyrics. This way they can sing their favourite songs whenever they wish to. Hence, this is a highly engaging feature and it is being rolled out on YouTube Music both on Android and iOS devices, as per the reports. iPhone 15 Ultra Rear Design Leaked: Apple To Offer Smaller and Better Camera Bump.

A small point to be mentioned is that, while the Android version does not offer any visual effects for the lyrics tab, the iOS version offers a background blur visual effect while the lyrics are shown, which makes visually more convenient and appropriate.

The feature is said to have gone already live, as many Reddit users have shared their screenshots to reveal that the real-time lyrics feature is already available on their devices.

YouTube has also recently rolled out new features that include song and album credits visibility, auto-downloads for recently played music and sleep timer along with other features.

However, there is still no dedicated playlist for the music that has been played recently in the Library tab. It is likely that the Google owned site will be offering many more new features to make the app even more user friendly and convenient.

