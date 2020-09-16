Washington, September 16: Wildfire in the United States of America (USA) have wreaked havoc. Almeda Fire destroyed over 2,300 homes in the USA's Oregon state. An urban search-and-rescue team launched an operation to evaluate the loss due to the fire. According to reports, 2,797 structures have been evaluated so far. A video of destruction caused due to the fire surfaced in social media. California Wildfires: August Complex Fire Is Now Largest in the State’s History, Know Details of Six Raging Wildfires That Burned in 2020.

In the video which was filmed from a car, it could be seen that buildings and cars destroyed by the Amelda fire in the city of Talent, in the state of Oregon. In some areas of the state, there is no power. According to a report published in Mail Tribune, The urban search-and-rescue team began its search on Monday in Phoenix and Talent neighbourhoods west of Highway 99. El Dorado Fire: Explosive Device Used at Gender Reveal Party in California Causes Fire, Videos and Pics Show the Intensity of the Raged Flames.

Video of Destruction Caused by Almeda Fire:

VIDEO: Almeda Fire destroys buildings and cars in Oregon. Images filmed from a car show buildings and cars destroyed by the Amelda fire in the city of Talent, in the state of Oregon pic.twitter.com/moknTHMKvM — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 16, 2020

So far, the wildfires have scorched over 1 million acres of land across the state, killed 10 people, while 22 others were reported missing, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. It added that firefighters in the state were struggling to contain more than 30 active wildfires currently.

Besides Oregon, massive wildfires were also raging in California, Washington, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. Authorities in the worst-hit state of California, where 25 people have died since August 15, report that firefighters are working to contain 29 major wildfires across the state. According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, over 16,500 firefighters battled more than two dozen fires on Tuesday in California.

