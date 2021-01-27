Beijing, January 27: Amid the surge in cases, China has started to use anal swabs for testing COVID-19 in citizens who have a higher risk of contracting the virus, as per reports. The Chinese doctor says this method is more effective in detecting coronavirus in people, as reported by country's state TV. However, the reports added that method won't be used widely for testing as the technique is "not convenient."

Li Tongzeng, a senior doctor from You'an Hospital in Beijing, said "But the anal swabs method "can increase the detection rate of infected people" as traces of the virus linger longer in the anus than in the respiratory tract, as reported by state's CCTV. China Battling Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak in Shijiazhuang, Video Shows Exhausted Medics Falling Asleep on Parcels and Chairs.

As per reports, officials took anal swabs from residents of Beijing neighbourhoods with confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, while those in designated quarantine facilities have also undergone the test.China Seals Off Shijiazhuang and Xingtai in Hebei Province to Prevent COVID-19 Transmission to Other Cities.

Several localised COVID-19 cases detected in multiple north Chinese cities have prompted massive testing to keep a track on the number of cases. These cities have been cut off from rest of the country.

