Coronavirus in Japan: After China, Biggest Cluster of COVID-19 Infections Found on Board Quarantined Virus-Hit Diamond Princess Cruise Ship

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 17: A biggest cluster of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections have been reported aboard the virus-hit ship- Diamond Princess cruise off Japan's Yokohama. According to reports, an additional 99 cases were revealed on Monday, bringing the total to 454 diagnosed. On Sunday, as many as 70 people quarantined on board the ship in Yokohama were tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 355 cases.

On Monday, the India Embassy in Japan claimed that the condition of all three Indian nationals, who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus on board the ship, is improving. On Saturday, the Embassy said that no Indian national on-board Diamond Princess cruise ship has developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since Friday. Coronavirus in Japan: First Casualty In Country as Person Infected With COVID-19 Dies.

The ship arrived in Japan earlier this month with more than 3,700 passengers and crew members from more than 50 countries. The ship was put under a two-week quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3 after a passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong was found to be infected with COVID-19, the pneumonia-causing coronavirus. According to reports, the passengers on board the virus-hit ship are confined to cabins and required to wear masks and keep their distance from each other when they are allowed out for brief periods on open decks.