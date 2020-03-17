Coronavirus Makes Way Into Upper Ranks of Global Politicians: Here’s a List of World Leaders Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward | (Photo Credits: PTI)

The coronavirus pandemic spread its wings far and wide and entered the circles of top political leaders around the world. The top aides, ministers and even the spouses of global leaders have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few weeks. The deadly virus, which originated in China’s Wuhan city, has killed as many as many as 6606 people worldwide. The novel coronavirus, which was later named as COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made its way into the upper ranks, affecting a large number of people. The virus, that became a global pandemic has affected as many as 151 countries worldwide.

Take a Look at the list of global leaders who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Wife of the Canadian PM:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus on March 13, his office has announced. Justin Trudeau, has self-isolated himself at home with his wife. He cannot be tested at this stage as he currently has no symptoms

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton:

Peter Dutton, Australian Home Affairs Minister announced on March 13 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Dutton said: "This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I feel fine and will provide an update in due course. "It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice”, he said.

Nadine Dorries, UK’s Junior Health Minister

UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries said she was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 11. Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out, and had been self-isolating at home.

Iraj Harirchi, Iranian Deputy Health Minister

Iran's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi said he was been infected with COVID-19 on February 26, a day after he appeared symptomatic in a press conference. "I've had a fever since Monday. The first test I took late last night came back positive and I have been in isolation since then. Just now they told me the final test was also positive”, he said. Harirchi said he was receiving treatment and that he was waiting for his fever to drop.

Begona Gomez, Spanish PM’s Wife Tests Positive

Begona Gomez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 15. Both Gomez and Sanchez are in good condition and are following the preventive measures recommended by health authorities.

In Spain, Javier Ortega Smith, a secretary general of the far-right Vox party has also tested positive for coronavirus. Also, Spain’s Equality Minister Irene Montero has tested positive of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus on March 13. The positive test comes after Bolsonaro's press secretary was found to have the infection following a trip to the US. Bolsonaro met US President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida during his three-day trip to the US from March 7. However, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, according to his doctor Sean Conley.

Spanish Football Coach Francisco Garcia Dies

Francisco Garcia breathed his last on Tuesday after being affected by contracting coronavirus. Garcia was serving as the manager of Atletico Portada Alta's youth team since 2016. He has become the youngest victim of the illness in the region. Atletico Portada Alta released an official statement on Instagram about the passing away of Garcia.

The coronavirus has badly affected nations of the world with China, Italy and Iran being the worst hit. In China, the death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak has increased to 3,226, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 80,881. On Tuesday, France was ordered into lockdown as Europe closed its borders in the latest drastic attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Spain and Russia sealed off their borders Monday while Germany severely restricted crossings.