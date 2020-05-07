20 new #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 205 including 142 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 cured/discharged: State Health Department. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has issued an order stating that all the inter-state boundaries of the state will be sealed with immediate effect to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons from the inter-state boundaries of the state. US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University. #BREAKING US virus death toll climbs by 2,073 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins University pic.twitter.com/0YIItCPQxA— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 7, 2020

Mumbai, May 7: Air India opened the bookings on Wednesday for the special flights that will be operational from May 8-14 to bring back Indians stranded abroad. The bookings, so far, are opened for the planes that would be flying to London, Singapore and select-cities in the United States of America to facilitate the return of Indian citizens.

The Centre on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government over the low rate of COVID-19 testing and high mortality rate due to the deadly virus. A special train, carrying 1200 migrant workers, left from Bhiwandi for Bihar's Patna on Wednesday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Telangana CM has instructed officials that in Hyderabad and its surrounding places where there is more spread of COVID-19, strict regulations should be maintained and implemented. Along with Hyderabad, officials should be alert at villages neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts.

