New Delhi, April 5: Deloitte will reportedly be planning to lay off employees on its government consulting team. The consulting firm is said to be facing pressure to reduce expenses on government projects, leading to these job cuts. Reports suggest that employees who attended in a call with executives on Thursday were informed about upcoming layoffs scheduled for this month, April.

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, Deloitte is considering laying off US consultants in its consulting business. The potential decision comes after the federal government demanded that the company identify ways to reduce the costs associated with the government projects it is involved in. As a result, Deloitte may need to make adjustments to its workforce to comply with these cost-cutting measures and maintain its business operations effectively. Stellantis Layoffs: Automobile Giant To Temporarily Lay Off 900 Workers in US, Pause Production at 5 Facility in Country, 2 More in Canada, Mexico Amid Trump Tariffs.

The company did not mention the exact number of employees who would be affected. However, it has been reported that the firm stated it would implement "Modest personnel actions" in the next few weeks. These changes may be influenced by the requirements of their government clients’ evolving needs.

Deloitte is one of the largest consulting companies in the United States that works with the federal government. As per reports, the company noted that fewer employees are choosing to leave their jobs voluntarily. Since more consultants had stayed in their jobs in recent months, Deloitte has found it necessary to make adjustments to its staff numbers. Tech Layoffs Coming to India: 26% Reciprocal US Tariffs on India Imposed by President Donald Trump May Lead to Biggest Job Cuts in 16-Years of History, Says Report.

This week, those firms proposed to cut billions of dollars from their contracts with agencies in response to a General Services Administration. The development comes in response to a deadline set by the General Services Administration (GSA), which required these firms to explain the necessity of their contracts and suggest potential reductions. Reports indicate that the GSA has started to challenge the proposals and pushing for even deeper cuts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).