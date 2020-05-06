Donald Trump Offers to Supply Ventilators to Other COVID-19 Affected Countries, Says Need in the US Has Been Completely Met

US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, May 6: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the United States is now in a position to share the supply of ventilators to others countries in need of it. Taking to Twitter, the official account of the White House quoted Trump saying that the need for ventilators in the United States has been completely met and exceeded. "We're now in a position to share our supply with other countries", Trump said.

In a series of tweets, the White House quoted Trump saying that the United States has completed more than 7 million COVID-19 tests. On May 4, Trump expressed confidence that the US would have a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year and revised the number of deaths due to the disease in America up to a minimum of 80,000. Donald Trump Doesn't Wear Mask During His Visit to Honeywell Factory in Arizona That Produces N95 Masks, View Pic.

Here's the tweet:

The need for ventilators in the United States has been completely met—and exceeded. We're now in a position to share our supply with other countries. pic.twitter.com/p5ptHgY9pu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 6, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix that produces N95 masks for the federal government, Trump was spotted there without wear a mask. According to a report by CNBC, other official visitors including the US President were seen wearing safety glasses, but not masks.

On May 6, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,201,337, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country hit 70,646. In the US, New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 321,192 cases and 25,073 deaths, followed by New Jersey with 130,593 cases and 8,244 deaths.