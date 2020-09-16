Kathmandu, September 16: An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted east of Kathmandu in Nepal early on Wednesday morning. The National Seismological Centre said. "An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit 50 km east of Kathmandu in Nepal at 05:04:07 IST today."

There have been no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far. The epicentre of the quake was Ramche, about 100 km (62 miles) east of Kathmandu, near the border with China's Tibet region. Earthquake in Japan: 6.1-Magnitude Quake Jolts Miyagi Prefecture.

Nepal earthquake:

A few days back, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Japan's Miyagi prefecture. Officials added that there was no tsunami warning was issued. The temblor occurred at around 11.44 a.m. (local time), with its epicentre recorded at a latitude of 38.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km. There were no immediate information on damages or injuries.

