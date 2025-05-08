World Fair Trade Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the globe on the second Saturday of May. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about Fair Trade principles, which in turn help in promoting social and economic justice worldwide. This global event is organised by the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) and supported by fair trade advocates, producers, businesses, and consumers across the globe. This year, World Fair Trade Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10. The motto of World Fair Trade Day is to promote fair trade practices around the world and encourage ethical consumerism. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The WFTO aims to inspire consumers, businesses, and policymakers to embrace fair trade as a powerful tool for creating a more equitable and sustainable world. On this day, the WFTO showcases the success stories to highlight the positive impact of fair trade on people’s lives and communities. This year, World Fair Trade Day 2025 theme is: ‘Be the voice of the #BusinessRevolution!’

World Fair Trade Day 2025

World Fair Trade Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 10.

World Fair Trade Day Significance

World Fair Trade Day is an important global event that aims to raise awareness about the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions, and sustainable livelihoods around the world. The day serves as an excellent opportunity to envision a world where trade helps support small-scale farmers, producers, and their families, cultivating healthy and sustainable communities around the world. World Fair Trade Day is a call to action to create a more just and equitable world through our everyday choices.

The World Fair Trade Day reinforces WFTO’s commitment to fostering Fair Trade relationships and driving systemic change for a new global economy.

