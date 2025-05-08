Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.), announced she would join OpenAI and contribute to the AI mission as CEO of applications. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Fidji Simo would report directly to him. Altman shared excitement on X and said he would remain CEO of the company but would focus on research, compute, and safety to approach superintelligence. Fidji Simo would remain Instacart CEO for the next few months and, after that, resume her duties as chair of the company. She said, "I look forward to supporting the next CEO during the transition." Uber Return-to-Office Mandate: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Reportedly Defends Increased In-Office Requirements, New Sabbatical Policy in Tense All-Hands Meeting With Angry Employees.

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo Joins OpenAI as CEO of Application

So excited to be joining @openai and contributing to its mission. Thank you @sama for the opportunity- it will be such a privilege to work with such a talented team on one of the most important and ambitious endeavors in history. I’ll remain CEO of @Instacart for the next few… https://t.co/hDV3QhQrxj — Fidji Simo (@fidjissimo) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)