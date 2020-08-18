Manila, August 18: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Manila in the Philippines, at 05:33:50 IST on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremors were widely felt but there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

According to Bono News, the earthquake was centred near Tagapul-an in the Samar Sea, about 52 kilometres northwest of Calbayog City and 60 kilometres southeast of Masbate City. Earthquake in Afghanistan: 4.7 Magnitude Quake Strikes 30 Km Southwest of Kabul.

Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Hits Manila:

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.7. It struck about 10 kilometres below the seafloor, which made it a very shallow earthquake.

Last month, a medium-intensity earthquake hit 30 km southwest of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, said National Centre for Seismology. The quake measured at 4.7 on the Richter Scale.

