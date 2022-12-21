Delhi, December 21: A singer in China has been facing massive backlash on social media after she revealed the plan about infecting herself with the COVID-19 virus intentionally. Jane Zhang, the singer, has since apologised for setting a bad example.

In a now deleted post on Chinese social media app Weibo, Jane wrote that she was worried she would catch the virus at the worst possible time. She wrote that since she had the time now to properly recover from this virus, she visited people who have tested positive for the virus and soon started to have a fever with her throat and nose hurting. Her body started to ache and she felt dizzy. She further write that after sleeping for one day and one night, all her symptoms disappeared. COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Boxes, Boxes Everywhere! Viral Videos Show Collapse of Logistics and Transportation As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Jane wrote that she wanted to catch the virus so that she would not be at risk of infection when the New Year’s eve concert is held at the end of December, reported thestar.com.

She further said that she did not take any medicine but consumed lots of vitamin c and drank plenty of water. China: Lifting of COVID-19 Lockdown Could Kill Upto 2.1 Million People, Says Report

Since her online post she received a lot of backlash after which Zhang deleted the comment later and issued an apology in another post. “I was nervous and worried recently, after many people around me were infected while I remained negative,” she said.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 situation in china is getting worse day be day with several cases of infection being reported. The COVID-19 virus, sub variant BF.7 is currently causing havoc in the country.

