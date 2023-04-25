At a restaurant in Malaysia, a customer discovered ‘a lot of maggots’ in his half-eaten chicken. Yes, it's true. While the internet is indignant after seeing the clip of this incident, the same has gone viral on social media. A page called Malaysia Most Viral posted the video on Twitter. Worm Crawling in Food Leaves Tamil Nadu Woman in Shock, Chennai Restaurant Faces Temporary Ban, Watch Video.

Maggots Found in Fried Chicken Served at Restaurant

Jijik... Banyak pulak ulat kat ayam tu... Redha je lah kalau dh termasuk dalam perut... pic.twitter.com/AvwjWsHcYF — MALAYSIA MOST VIRAL (@MALAYSIAVIRALLL) April 18, 2023

Viral Video Leaves Netizens Disgusted

🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Noor Iman (@NoorIma31532156) April 18, 2023

Twitter User Describes the Incident as 'Nasty'

Why Some People Rarely Eat Out

This is why i rarely eat out. Benda mcmni paling takut. https://t.co/fKQZ1KbsBR — 𝓐𝓲𝓷 (@itsainmardhiyah) April 19, 2023

