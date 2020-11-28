Mexico, Nov 28: Mexico reported 12,081 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,090,675, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 death toll has increased by 631, reaching 104,873, Xinhua news agency. COVID-19 Vaccines Update: High Storage Cost of Ultra-Cold Coronavirus Vaccines Should Not Hinder Use, Says WHO.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll exceeded 100,000 on November 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the US, Brazil and India.

The Latin American country may start Covid-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, according to Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

